Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
Officials say a man was shot multiple times in the upper body at an unknown location. While driving, the man drove off the road into a small ditch in the 3900 block of Wallace Street. That’s in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.
His injuries are considered to be life-threating and he is in critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
