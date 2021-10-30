Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

Officials say a man was shot multiple times in the upper body at an unknown location. While driving, the man drove off the road into a small ditch in the 3900 block of Wallace Street. That’s in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

His injuries are considered to be life-threating and he is in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

