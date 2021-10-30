Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

First Black faculty member achieves tenure at Centenary College

Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy
Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy is the first Black faculty member to achieve tenure at Centenary College.

Augustin-Billy was recognized by the Shreveport City Council during the meeting held on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh, this is like a tangible document; this is something that is going to remain. This is a historical fact,’” she said.

Centenary has been teaching scholars for nearly two centuries. The recent honor brought up many questions for Augustin-Billy.

“Why has it taken so long? Why is it that Black academics, especially Black women, are underrepresented in American classrooms?” she asked. “Why is it that Centenary has taken 196 years, almost two centuries to tenure its first Black faculty member?”

The American Association of University Professors reports less than 3 percent of full-time tenured, or tenured-track faculty, are Black women.

“I think we’re missing out a lot by not having a wide range of teaching voices. It makes education so much richer, so much fuller, so much rounder,” Augustin-Billy said.

The French and Francophone professor is known for her toughness in the classroom.

“Those that want to take that journey with me, I always tell them, ‘I’m not going to leave you behind,’” she said.

The college has planned a convocation for Augustin-Billy on Nov. 4 at 6:00 p.m. at the college’s Hargrove Memorial Amphitheatre.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responds to shooting on Wallace Ave.
Man dies after being shot multiple times on Wallace Avenue
One person is in custody following a police chase in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 29.
Shots fired at Shreveport police vehicle during chase; suspect in custody
SPD responds to shooting.
Man shot while driving across overpass on Jewella Avenue
Dash cam footage from the night Tommie McGlothen Jr. died.
KSLA discovers dash cam video that gives clearer picture of what happened to Tommie McGlothen, Jr.
Ramsey Akes, 23, is charged with first degree murder following the shooting death of a...
BCPD believes road rage a factor in fatal shooting in WK Bossier parking lot; victim identified

Latest News

KSLA Salutes: Terrence Green, Shreveport’s Director of Property Standards
KSLA Salutes: Terrence Green, Shreveport’s Director of Property Standards
Chimpanzees at Chimp Haven enjoy snacking on pumpkins
115th Annual State Fair of Louisiana kicks off
Benton Intermediate Band Director Cory Craig is one of 25 music teachers in the nation that has...
Benton band director to advance to semifinals for GRAMMY Music Educator Award