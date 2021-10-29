Three SPD officers indicted for assaulting two arrestees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging three officers with the Shreveport Police Department, Treveion Brooks, 26, William Isenhour, 25, and D’Andre Jackson, 25, with assaulting two arrestees.

The indictment alleges that on or about Jan. 24, 2020, Brooks, while acting in official capacity as an SPD officer, used unjustified force against an arrestee, identified as D.R., by punching him in the face and body. This resulted in bodily injury.

The indictment also alleges that on the same day, Jackson and Isenhour, while acting in official capacity as SPD officers, aided and abetted each other in using unjustified force against another individual, identified as C.B., by punching him in the face and body. This resulted in bodily injury.

Three defendants made their initial appearance in the United States District Court on Friday, Oct. 29. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

The civil rights charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment for the deprivation of rights offense.

