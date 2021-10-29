Sunny weekend ahead; Cold front moves in mid week

(KSLA) - Happy Friday ArkLaTex! Another blustery day in store with gusty winds blow through the evening. Heading into the weekend, we’ll warm up but it’s still looking very ideal for the holiday.

Today the Lake Wind Advisory is BACK! Winds will continue to howl through the late afternoon and early evening hours around 15-25mph with gusts as high as 35mph. This evening we’ll see temperatures for the commute home in the low 60s but dropping into the 50s around 8pm this evening breezy conditions. This evening skies will try and clear which will help temperatures take a big drop.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s!!

Beginning Saturday morning expect upper 40s to low 50s with clearer skies to start the day. We will warm up with highs in the mid 70s however humidity continues to remain absent! Sunny skies for the remainder of the day before night fall with a rain free day! Great for a day at the fair or to any other Halloween or fall festival activities. Overnight remains clear with another chance for temperatures to drop to the 40s.

Sunday another COLD day as you head out the door with the 40s to deal with but a warmer afternoon. Highs will actually climb into the upper 70s but still a nice and cool day with calm winds and low to no humidity!

Early next week remains fairly quiet with temperatures staying in the 70s for both Monday and Tuesday with fairly dry conditions, but this will change heading into late Tuesday/mid week. Another front will bring rain back for Wednesday through potentially Thursday morning. This will also deliver temperatures down into mid and low 60s and possible mornings back in the 40s and 30s for some.

Have a great Friday!

