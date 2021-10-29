Getting Answers
Shots fired at Shreveport police vehicle during chase; suspect in custody

One person is in custody following a police chase in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 29.
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police remain on the scene following an incident where someone opened fire at a Shreveport police vehicle during a chase.

A police chase began just before 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Corbitt Street and Linwood Avenue.

During the chase, the driver (who was the lone occupant of the vehicle), fire three shots at a pursuing officer. One of those shots hit the windshield of the police unit.

After several miles, the chase ended in the 100 block of W. 77th Street.

Then, after a foot chase, police were able to take the suspect in custody. Officers recovered an AR-15 style firearm.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

