Shots fired at Shreveport police vehicle during chase; suspect in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police remain on the scene following an incident where someone opened fire at a Shreveport police vehicle during a chase.

A police chase began just before 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Corbitt Street and Linwood Avenue.

During the chase, the driver (who was the lone occupant of the vehicle), fire three shots at a pursuing officer. One of those shots hit the windshield of the police unit.

After several miles, the chase ended in the 100 block of W. 77th Street.

Then, after a foot chase, police were able to take the suspect in custody. Officers recovered an AR-15 style firearm.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

