Perfect Halloween forecast for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week and head into the holiday weekend we are tracking another mix of sun and clouds Friday with the sun likely winning out as we wrap up the day. Heading through the holiday weekend we are expecting picture perfect weather as highs will be in the 70s with ample sunshine and light winds. As we head into next week we are tracking more great weather to kick off the week before our next cold front will move in on Wednesday likely bring even cooler weather with highs in the 50s as we go through the second half of next week.

We are tracking picture perfect for your holiday weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you do grab a jacket as we are dealing with some chilly temperatures down in the 50s this morning. As we go through the day don’t expect temperatures to rise all that much as high temperatures this afternoon should be in the upper 60s across the region. In terms of cloud cover the farther to the northeast you go in the ArkLaTex expect more persistent cloud cover through the day. Shreveport should get some breaks in clouds before sunset this evening.

As we head into the holiday weekend we are tracking absolutely incredible weather on tap for the region. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature perfect fall weather for the ArkLaTex. Highs on Saturday should be in the low to mid-70s with ample sunshine and light winds. Halloween will feature more of the same with high temperatures that may be a degree or two warmer for the region. Trick or treaters should expect more great weather with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. So you don’t have to worry about any spooky weather this Halloween.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking very tranquil weather to continue as we start the week with more sunshine and 70s on tap. Changes though are likely on the horizon once we get to Wednesday as a developing cold front will likely move through the region bringing heavy and much cooler temperatures. Behind the front highs will likely be in the 50s and early morning low might dip into the upper 30s for our most northern communities in the ArkLaTex.

So enjoy the comfy fall weather this weekend as more changes could be on the way next week! Have a great Halloween weekend!

