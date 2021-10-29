KSLA Salutes: Terrence Green, Shreveport’s Director of Property Standards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Terrence Green says his service started in high school. He was involved in ROTC and did split training with the National Guard at Huntington and Magnet High Schools.

“After my junior year I went to basic training,” Green said. “After my senior year of high school I finished AIT. I tried college out for a year, didn’t really care for it, so I enlisted in the Army and went to Ramstein in Germany.”

He says his biggest takeaway from his service was the teamwork.

“Across race, nationality, creed and religion,” Green said. “You learn to work with everyone.”

Green served for 10 years, living in Germany and Texas before coming back home to Shreveport. He now serves as the city’s Director of Property Standards, a job he has held since 1999.

“There’s never a dull moment and you get to meet people from all walks of life,” Green said. “You have to be a people person to do this job. You have to have good conflict resolution skills. That’s not just in the department, but out in society.”

Green says he applied things he learned in the Army, like teamwork, to his job and daily life.

“You become a student as well as a teacher,” Green said. “You work together not just because you are a good person, but you are able to motivate others to get the task or the job done. Teamwork encompasses so much.”

