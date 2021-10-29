Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Both sides of Texarkana come together for opening of Photographer’s Island

(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - With bands playing and cheerleaders dancing, there was pep rally atmosphere on Friday, Oct. 29 in downtown Texarkana.

Leaders from both sides of the twin cities gathered to officially open the improved Photographers Island in front of the Federal Court House. Over the past year, work was done here to make the area safer for visitors and motorists.

This federal building straddles the state line of Arkansas and Texas.

“This ceremony today marks a great cooperative effort between the two cities to bring forth a beautiful venue,” said Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

This location is the second most photographed federal building in the nation, with the exception of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This building has always been a beautiful back drop for pictures. Through out the years now look what it is and what we have to offer,” said Allen Brown, mayor of Texarkana, Ark.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsey Akes, 23, is charged with first degree murder following the shooting death of a...
BCPD believes road rage a factor in fatal shooting in WK Bossier parking lot; victim identified
One person is in custody following a police chase in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 29.
Shots fired at Shreveport police vehicle during chase; suspect in custody
Investigation into death of Shamia Little ongoing
Crews got the call just before 8:30 a.m. to the eastbound lane of I-220 on the Cross Lake...
Overturned mobile home closes I-220 bridge over Cross Lake; drivers advised to avoid area
1 man dead after crash in Bienville Parish

Latest News

Bienville high school student taken into custody after pistol, alcohol found in vehicle
Texarkana airport expanding thanks to federal grant
Halloween Weekend Roundup
Ghoulishly Fun Things to Do this Halloweekend
One person is in custody following a police chase in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 29.
Shots fired at Shreveport police vehicle during chase; suspect in custody