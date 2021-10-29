Both sides of Texarkana come together for opening of Photographer’s Island

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - With bands playing and cheerleaders dancing, there was pep rally atmosphere on Friday, Oct. 29 in downtown Texarkana.

Leaders from both sides of the twin cities gathered to officially open the improved Photographers Island in front of the Federal Court House. Over the past year, work was done here to make the area safer for visitors and motorists.

This federal building straddles the state line of Arkansas and Texas.

“This ceremony today marks a great cooperative effort between the two cities to bring forth a beautiful venue,” said Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

This location is the second most photographed federal building in the nation, with the exception of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This building has always been a beautiful back drop for pictures. Through out the years now look what it is and what we have to offer,” said Allen Brown, mayor of Texarkana, Ark.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.