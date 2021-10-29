Getting Answers
Bienville high school student taken into custody after pistol, alcohol found in vehicle

(WLBT)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIENVILLE, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old student of Castor High School was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 28 after a pistol and alcohol were found in his vehicle on school grounds. Alcohol was also confiscated from his backpack while inside a school building.

Deputy Scott Phillips, the school’s resource officer, issued summonses to the student for juvenile in possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in a firearm free school zone, minor in possession of alcohol and on a traffic violation, and passing in a no passing zone, which occurred just prior to the start of the school day.

BPSO says they received numerous complaints of the student’s erratic driving in the past. He was later released to a guardian, pending court proceedings.

