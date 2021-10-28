Getting Answers
Woman shot in a W-K Bossier parking lot

A man has been detained by police
Bossier City police are investigating a shooting Oct. 27, 2021, on the Willis-Knighton Bossier...
Bossier City police are investigating a shooting Oct. 27, 2021, on the Willis-Knighton Bossier campus in which a woman was wounded. A man has been detained, a police supervisor on the scene told KSLA News 12.(Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
By Doug Warner and Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A woman was shot in a hospital parking lot, and a man has since been detained by police.

The shooting happened a little after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 in a parking lot on the Willis-Knighton Bossier campus.

There’s no immediate word on the woman’s condition.

Paramedics were loading her into an ambulance when KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner arrived there.

Investigators are in the early stages of sorting out what happened.

This is a developing situation.

KSLA News 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.

