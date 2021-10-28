Woman shot in a W-K Bossier parking lot

BREAKING: Shooting in the parking lot of Willis Knighton - Bossier. A BCPD lieutenant on scene tells me a male suspect... Posted by Doug Warner KSLA on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A woman was shot in a hospital parking lot, and a man has since been detained by police.

The shooting happened a little after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 in a parking lot on the Willis-Knighton Bossier campus.

There’s no immediate word on the woman’s condition.

Paramedics were loading her into an ambulance when KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner arrived there.

Investigators are in the early stages of sorting out what happened.

This is a developing situation.

KSLA News 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.

