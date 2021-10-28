Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Plane crashes along I-12; heavy traffic delays

A plane crashed into a truck on the I-12 near Pumpkin Center causing heavy traffic delays.
A plane crashed into a truck on the I-12 near Pumpkin Center causing heavy traffic delays.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - According to Louisiana State Police, a small plane made an emergency landing on I-12 Westbound near Pumpkin Center.

While landing, the plane hit the side of a Ford pick-up truck.

A plane crashed on the I-12
A plane crashed on the I-12(WVUE FOX 8)

After striking the Ford, the plane proceeded into the median of I-12.

No injuries were reported.

The left lane of I-12 Westbound is closed as crews work the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsey Akes, 23, is charged with first degree murder following the shooting death of a...
BCPD believes road rage a factor in fatal shooting in WK Bossier parking lot; victim identified
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Assistant Chief Lucas Stephenson was responding to a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Dooley Ferry...
Miller County firefighter killed in crash; brush truck overturns
1 man dead after crash in Bienville Parish
3-vehicle crash claims life of Texas City man

Latest News

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy
BPSO officers, staff complete course to better serve community members with autism
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Chimpanzees at Chimp Haven enjoy snacking on pumpkins
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 5,262 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
BPSO deputies, staff complete autism training class