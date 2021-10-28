Plane crashes along I-12; heavy traffic delays

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - According to Louisiana State Police, a small plane made an emergency landing on I-12 Westbound near Pumpkin Center.

While landing, the plane hit the side of a Ford pick-up truck.

A plane crashed on the I-12 (WVUE FOX 8)

After striking the Ford, the plane proceeded into the median of I-12.

No injuries were reported.

The left lane of I-12 Westbound is closed as crews work the scene.

