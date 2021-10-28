Pickup hits bicyclist in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A bicyclist was in serious condition when he was taken to a Shreveport hospital after being struck by a pickup, authorities say.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show that Shreveport Fire Department medics responded to Southern Avenue at Lawhon Drive at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The truck was traveling in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue when an older man on a bicycle pulled out in front of the northbound pickup, according to police on the scene.

Investigators suspect the bicyclist might have been struck by one of the pickup’s mirrors.

He was knocked out but regained consciousness and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.

His name has not been released.

Shreveport police are investigating an accident in which a pickup struck a bicyclist in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 2021. Investigators suspect the bicyclist was struck by a mirror when he pulled out in front of the northbound truck. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

