Overturned mobile home closes I-220 at Cross Lake Bridge; drivers advised to avoid area

According to a tweet from Shreveport Police, they are calling the crash a minor accident.
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A crash involving a mobile home has closed both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 220 at the Cross Lake Bridge on Oct. 28.

Crews got the call just before 8:30 a.m. to the eastbound lane of I-220 on the Cross Lake Bridge.

A mobile home flipped on I-220 on Cross Lake Bridge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
A mobile home flipped on I-220 on Cross Lake Bridge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.(KSLA)
A mobile home flipped on I-220 on Cross Lake Bridge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
A mobile home flipped on I-220 on Cross Lake Bridge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.(KSLA)

According to a tweet from Shreveport Police, they are calling the crash a minor accident.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and avoid the bridge. SPD says traffic will be heavy in this area.

