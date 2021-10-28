Overturned mobile home closes I-220 at Cross Lake Bridge; drivers advised to avoid area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A crash involving a mobile home has closed both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 220 at the Cross Lake Bridge on Oct. 28.

Crews got the call just before 8:30 a.m. to the eastbound lane of I-220 on the Cross Lake Bridge.

A mobile home flipped on I-220 on Cross Lake Bridge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (KSLA)

According to a tweet from Shreveport Police, they are calling the crash a minor accident.

Traffic Alert!

I220 East and West bound are closed due to a minor accident that resulted in an overturned mobile home. Please find an alternate travel route and avoid the bridge if possible. Traffic will be heavy in this area. — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) October 28, 2021

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and avoid the bridge. SPD says traffic will be heavy in this area.

I-220 East is now closed at the Cross Lake Bridge due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Lakeshore Drive. Congestion has reached Jefferson Paige Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) October 28, 2021

