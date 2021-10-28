Getting Answers
Marshall Police announces recommended trick-or-treat hours

By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Halloween is only days away — and the Marshall Police Department has announced its recommended trick-or-treating hours for 2021.

The recommended hours are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Households that wish to give out candy should put on their front porch lights to indicate they welcome trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treaters should only approach houses that have their front porch lights on and should never enter a home or a car for a treat.

Younger children should always be accompanied by an adult.

“We urge all our citizens to be extra careful as we will have younger kids that will be out during Halloween night trick-or-treating,” said Chief of Police Cliff Carruth, in a news release.

