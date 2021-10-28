Investigation into death of Shamia Little still ongoing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The investigation into the death of 17-year-old Shamia Little is still heavy on the minds of many members of the community.

Shreveport Police Department’s Substitute Chief Wayne Smith says the case is currently active and that other agencies are providing assistance.

“The investigation is preceding new evidence developed that feel is going to help lead us to conclusion at some point in another,” said Smith.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Crime Stoppers usually cap rewards at $2,000, however, a group of educators have put forth an additional $1,000 to be added to the reward.

If you have any information on this case, you can submit a tip by calling (318) 673-7373, or through the P3 app.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from Lawanda Finney, who lost her son in 2017 to violence, and activist Breka Peoples who helped in the search.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.