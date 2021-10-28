Howling winds through the ArkLaTex Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking howling winds that will be blowing through the region Thursday. Lake Wind and Wind Advisories are in effect until the early evening hours as wind gusts could exceed 40 MPH this afternoon. That along with ample cloud cover won’t make for the amazing weather Thursday, but that weather is on the way for the holiday weekend as sunshine will dominate. Along with sunshine you can expect perfect fall weather with highs that will be in the mid-70s with of course zero humidity. So you don’t have to worry about any spooky weather for those trick or treaters. Our next chance for wet weather won’t come until the middle of next week with a developing powerful cold font Wednesday.

We are tracking strong winds across the ArkLaTex with wind gusts over 40 MPH possible. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you need to be ready for some very strong winds. Light winds overnight will quickly pick up as we head through the morning hours and will become sustained between 20 and 25 MPH during the afternoon. Wind gusts will be significantly higher with wind gusts that will exceed 40 MPH in east Texas. In the addition to the gusty winds we are expecting mostly cloud skies throughout the day as moisture wraps around from the area of low pressure to our northeast. High temperatures this afternoon will be much cooler with 60s likely all across the ArkLaTex.

As we move to Friday and the weekend we are tracking significantly better weather on tap for the region. While still breezy Friday the winds should not be nearly as strong as what we are expecting this afternoon. Along with the lighter winds ample sunshine will start to move in on Friday and will continue through at least early next week. High temperatures will stay very cooler on Friday with highs that will likely stay in the 60s, but once we get to the weekend we are tracking a return to the 70s with more amazing weather ahead. Your Halloween forecast looks great with highs during the day in the mid to upper 70s with trick or treaters likely having temperatures in the mid-60s during the early evening hours.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more great weather to start off the week. Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 70s with more sunshine through at least Tuesday afternoon. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday though, clouds will begin to move in out ahead of a developing cold front that will likely bring dreary conditions for the middle of the week. Behind that front will could see even colder weather move in to close out next week.

In the meantime, get ready to hold onto those hats! Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.