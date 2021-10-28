Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards set to hold news conference in Lake Charles Thursday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Lake Charles, La. (AP...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday that Gov. John Bel Edwards will be holding a news conference in Lake Charles Thursday.

The governor’s office said he will be traveling to Lake Charles Thursday, Oct. 28, and hold a news conference after assessing damages from Wednesday’s severe weather.

The news conference is scheduled for approximately 9:30 a.m., according to the governor’s office.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsey Akes, 23, is charged with first degree murder following the shooting death of a...
23-year-old arrested, charged with murder following fatal shooting in W-K Bossier parking lot
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Assistant Chief Lucas Stephenson was responding to a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Dooley Ferry...
Miller County firefighter killed in crash; brush truck overturns
1 man dead after crash in Bienville Parish
3-vehicle crash claims life of Texas City man

Latest News

Anyone with an emergency in Texarkana and Bowie County can dial (903) 798-3348 for police, fire...
911 services down on both sides of Texarkana, Bowie County; alternate number provided
Expect gray and windy conditions throughout the day across the ArkLaTex.
Strong winds Thursday behind front
wk
Woman shot, killed in parking lot; 23 year old charged
A diagram at UT Health's Breast Cancer Center reminds patients about the importance of...
East Texas doctors say mammograms should continue beyond Breast Cancer Awareness Month
5 indicted for alleged murders; 2 accused of failing to report felonies