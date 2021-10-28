Gov. Edwards set to hold news conference in Lake Charles Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday that Gov. John Bel Edwards will be holding a news conference in Lake Charles Thursday.

The governor’s office said he will be traveling to Lake Charles Thursday, Oct. 28, and hold a news conference after assessing damages from Wednesday’s severe weather.

The news conference is scheduled for approximately 9:30 a.m., according to the governor’s office.

