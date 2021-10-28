Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Following personal battle, Sen. Klobuchar promotes preventative cancer screening legislation

Mammogram machine
Mammogram machine(CNN)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Following the news of her cancer diagnosis, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) says she began working on legislation to improve awareness and access to preventative cancer care.

“One of the things I learned from this whole thing, is that there are so many people that have put off their preventative screenings,” she said. “I did.”

Klobuchar was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer in the spring. She has since been declared cancer-free.

According to Klobuchar, studies have found that more than one in three adults reported delaying or forgoing health care because of coronavirus-related concerns. Other statistics show that the odds that a woman received a breast cancer screening were 20 percent lower in 2020 compared to 2019.

As breast cancer awareness month comes to an end, Klobuchar introduced the Preventative Care Awareness Act in the U.S Senate.

“We put together this bill focused on early screenings and making sure people understand this is available to you,” said Klobuchar.

The bill would promote physicals, mammograms, and other routine examinations by decreasing health disparities through grants, establishing a task force, and directing the administration to implement a public health education campaign.

U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) are also named on the bill.

“Receiving regular health screenings from your doctor could save your life,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) in a press release. “My family has seen the importance of preventive health care firsthand as my wife, Jean, has been battling cancer since 2019. Unfortunately, thousands of American families share my family’s story and witness how a scheduled check-up can turn into lifesaving early detection of a horrific disease.”

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsey Akes, 23, is charged with first degree murder following the shooting death of a...
BCPD believes road rage a factor in fatal shooting in WK Bossier parking lot; victim identified
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Assistant Chief Lucas Stephenson was responding to a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Dooley Ferry...
Miller County firefighter killed in crash; brush truck overturns
1 man dead after crash in Bienville Parish
3-vehicle crash claims life of Texas City man

Latest News

David Orr has been chosen by the city council as the new city manager of Texarkana, Texas.
City council hires new city manager of Texarkana, Texas
Early voting begins Wednesday in Ohio for the Nov. 6 general election. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
Early voting starts Oct. 30 for Nov. 13 election in Louisiana
Bossier Parish continues to grow, with 2020 census figures showing a population of 128,746....
Bossier Parish Police Jury says 7 of 12 areas need redistricting due to population increases
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
Redistricting Roadshow kicks off in La. Oct. 20
Election Day in Bowie County, Texas is Nov. 2, 2021.
Early voting begins in Bowie County