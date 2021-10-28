Breezy end to the work week; fall weather continues this weekend

(KSLA) - Happy Thursday everyone its BLUSTERY today with cooler temperatures after the front and added along with the windy conditions. Winds will eventually die down with the sunshine returning by the weekend just in time for the fair and Halloween weekend.

Today winds will continue to howl through the late afternoon and early evening hours. 15-25mph speeds with even higher gusts. This evening we’ll see temperatures for the commute home in the low 60s but dropping into the 50s around 8pm this evening breezy conditions. Cloudy skies will continue to hang around for the remainder of the night.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall into the low 50s.

Friday morning temperatures will be cooler in the low 50s with windy conditions continuing. Although it wont be quite as blustery for everyone, we’ll still have breezy conditions with winds blowing 15mph with higher gusts especially in east Texas. Highs tomorrow afternoon are back in the mid 60s so a quick cool down will once again be on the way. If you’re headed to the Louisiana State Fair bundle up with a jacket or hoodie as chilly temperatures and windy conditions will make for a spooky cool evening.

If you think Friday morning will be cold, Saturday morning temperatures will drop to the upper 40s! This weekend we’re warming up back into the 70s. Saturday highs are in the mid 70s and then warming to the upper 70s on Sunday. The good thing about this is that we’re not looking at an increase in humidity with the warm up! Perfect for visiting the fair and festivals this weekend. Sunday evening as trick or treaters hit the streets, temperatures will fall into the 60s and upper 50s if you’re out late enough.

Early next week remains fairly quiet with temperatures staying in the 70s for both Monday and Tuesday with fairly dry conditions, but this will change heading into late Tuesday/mid week. Another front will bring rain back for Wednesday through potentially Thursday morning. This will also deliver temperatures down into mid and low 60s!

Have a great Thursday!

