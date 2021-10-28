BPSO officers, staff complete course to better serve community members with autism

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - All officers and staff at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office completed an autism training class on Thursday, Oct. 28 to better serve people with autism.

“If we do ask somebody ‘hey, where are you going’ and they don’t answer us in a proper way, we don’t think they’re being a smart aleck, they may actually have an issue with autism or the spectrum of it,” BPSO Deputy Lynette Avery said.

The R-E-A-C-T Training stands for “Recognition and Evaluation of Autism Contact Training.”

Officers learned ways to communicate with individuals with autism, management techniques regarding autism and other disorders, among other things.

“To my knowledge we have not had a negative interaction with someone from our community with autism. We want to make sure our very best that doesn’t happen. So, we provide our officers with the necessary training and skill sets to be able to handle those and so every situation we encounter can be handled in a positive way,” said BPSO Training Division Captain Sarah Rhodes.

Experts say when people with autism are in escalated situation, it may take them a little longer to respond opposed to someone without autism.

“Often times we ask a question and expect a response quickly, and it may be that the individual with autism is processing what the questions you have asked and is coming up with a response. If you ask the question repeatedly it interrupts that processing and they may not respond as quickly,” Caddo Schools Board Certified Behavior Specialist Jennifer Boyter said.

One way to better communicate with people who have autism is to have patience with them.

“Being sure you are speaking very directly, using a calm tone, that you provide time for the person tor espond to you,” Boyter added.

