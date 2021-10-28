Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Bowie County jail facing employment challenges

The Bowie County sheriff says that the shortage of workers has not affected community safety.
The Bowie County sheriff says that the shortage of workers has not affected community safety.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KSLA) - Help wanted signs are visible across many Ark-La-Tex local businesses. The need for more workers can be highlighted by the need for more jailers in a Bowie County jail facility.

“Currently we are going in the right direction hiring a few more people then we are losing,” explains Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, “but, we are still short staff and are in need of quite a few jailers.”

Bowie County officials took over the Bi-State Jail and Correctional annex from a private business in February. Sheriff Jeff Neal says improvements have been made, but currently, the jail is short 68 jailers and filling those positions has been a challenge. The shortage has also caused currently employed jailers to make adjustments in an effort to meet Texas state jail standards for supervision. The county brought on recruiter Roger McDonald to help with the situation.

“We haven’t had a whole lot of applicants recently,” Roger McDonald, “but most correction facilities across the country are short-handed at this time.”

Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal says the shortage of personnel is not affecting community safety.

To qualify for employment here one must be at least 18-years-old, a high school graduate or equivalent, and have a valid driver’s license.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsey Akes, 23, is charged with first degree murder following the shooting death of a...
BCPD believes road rage a factor in fatal shooting in WK Bossier parking lot; Victim identified
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Assistant Chief Lucas Stephenson was responding to a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Dooley Ferry...
Miller County firefighter killed in crash; brush truck overturns
1 man dead after crash in Bienville Parish
3-vehicle crash claims life of Texas City man

Latest News

Anyone with an emergency in Texarkana and Bowie County can dial (903) 798-3348 for police, fire...
911 services back up on both sides of Texarkana, Bowie County; calls rerouted to Miller County
FULL INTERVIEW: SPD Substitute Chief Wayne Smith on Shamia Little death investigation
FULL INTERVIEW: SPD Substitute Chief Wayne Smith on Shamia Little death investigation
FILE PHOTO
North La. man accused of threatening to murder member of Congress
911 calls down Texarkana
911 calls down Texarkana