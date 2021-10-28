Bowie County jail facing employment challenges

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KSLA) - Help wanted signs are visible across many Ark-La-Tex local businesses. The need for more workers can be highlighted by the need for more jailers in a Bowie County jail facility.

“Currently we are going in the right direction hiring a few more people then we are losing,” explains Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, “but, we are still short staff and are in need of quite a few jailers.”

Bowie County officials took over the Bi-State Jail and Correctional annex from a private business in February. Sheriff Jeff Neal says improvements have been made, but currently, the jail is short 68 jailers and filling those positions has been a challenge. The shortage has also caused currently employed jailers to make adjustments in an effort to meet Texas state jail standards for supervision. The county brought on recruiter Roger McDonald to help with the situation.

“We haven’t had a whole lot of applicants recently,” Roger McDonald, “but most correction facilities across the country are short-handed at this time.”

Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal says the shortage of personnel is not affecting community safety.

To qualify for employment here one must be at least 18-years-old, a high school graduate or equivalent, and have a valid driver’s license.

