Benton band director to advance to semifinals for GRAMMY Music Educator Award

Benton Intermediate Band Director Cory Craig is one of 25 music teachers in the nation that has advanced to the quarterfinals for the 2022 Music Educator Award which is presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.(Bossier Schools | Bossier Schools)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - A Benton educator is competing against other teachers from across the United States for a coveted, national award.

Benton Intermediate Band Director Cory Craig is one of 25 music teachers in the nation that has advanced to the quarterfinals for the 2022 Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.

It is getting real now! Benton Intermediate Band Director Cory Craig was already pinching herself after being chosen...

Posted by Bossier Schools on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Finalists will be announced in December and the winner will be GRAMMY Week 2022.

