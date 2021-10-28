Getting Answers
911 services down on both sides of Texarkana, Bowie County; alternate number provided

Officials do not know the reason for the malfunction.
Anyone with an emergency in Texarkana and Bowie County can dial (903) 798-3348 for police, fire...
Anyone with an emergency in Texarkana and Bowie County can dial (903) 798-3348 for police, fire and EMS services.(WAFB)
By Fred Gamble and Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - Officials are reporting that the 911 phone number is not working on both sides of the state line in Texarkana and Bowie County, Texas.

Anyone with an emergency in Texarkana and Bowie County can dial (903) 798-3348 for police, fire and EMS services.

Also, the non-emergency line is not working at this time. Officials do not know the reason for the malfunction.

