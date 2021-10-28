Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

2021 Military Leadership Forum aims to increase community awareness

2021 Military Leadership Forum
2021 Military Leadership Forum(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce gathered with top leaders from Barksdale Air Force Base for the annual Military Leadership Forum. The event was held on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Margaritaville Resort Casino.

The forum started as a way to increase community awareness on the major events and the day-to-day operations of those in the Air Force, local guard and reserve units.

“Our goal is to cultivate awareness of our military’s mission and how our community can enhance support for the men and women of Barksdale Air Force Base, our local reserve and guard units, their families and our veterans,” said Bossier Chamber Military Liasion Kattie Hollay.

Speakers for the forum included:

  • General Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Command
  • Major General Keith Wassell, Adjutant General for Louisiana National Guard
  • Colonel David Anderson, 307BW Operations Commander
  • Lieutenant Colonel Harry Wilson, Commander of Camp Minden

Brentwood Hospital and the Cyber Innovation Center partnered with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce to put on this event.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramsey Akes, 23, is charged with first degree murder following the shooting death of a...
BCPD believes road rage a factor in fatal shooting in WK Bossier parking lot; victim identified
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Assistant Chief Lucas Stephenson was responding to a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Dooley Ferry...
Miller County firefighter killed in crash; brush truck overturns
1 man dead after crash in Bienville Parish
3-vehicle crash claims life of Texas City man

Latest News

Investigation into death of Shamia Little still ongoing
Louisiana Dept. of Education launching initiative to reward parents for school engagement
Louisiana Dept. of Education launching initiative to reward parents for school engagement
Anyone with an emergency in Texarkana and Bowie County can dial (903) 798-3348 for police, fire...
911 services back up on both sides of Texarkana, Bowie County; calls rerouted to Miller County
The Bowie County sheriff says that the shortage of workers has not affected community safety.
Bowie County jail facing employment challenges