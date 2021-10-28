2021 Military Leadership Forum aims to increase community awareness

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce gathered with top leaders from Barksdale Air Force Base for the annual Military Leadership Forum. The event was held on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Margaritaville Resort Casino.

The forum started as a way to increase community awareness on the major events and the day-to-day operations of those in the Air Force, local guard and reserve units.

“Our goal is to cultivate awareness of our military’s mission and how our community can enhance support for the men and women of Barksdale Air Force Base, our local reserve and guard units, their families and our veterans,” said Bossier Chamber Military Liasion Kattie Hollay.

Speakers for the forum included:

General Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Command

Major General Keith Wassell, Adjutant General for Louisiana National Guard

Colonel David Anderson, 307BW Operations Commander

Lieutenant Colonel Harry Wilson, Commander of Camp Minden

Brentwood Hospital and the Cyber Innovation Center partnered with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce to put on this event.

