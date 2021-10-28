Getting Answers
115th Annual State Fair of Louisiana kicks off

By Daffney Dawson and Alexandria Savage
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The pandemic cancelled many events last year, but as we progress we’re seeing more of them back up and running. That includes the State Fair of Louisiana!

Despite the windy weather, many people headed out to the opening day of the fair on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Some people said this was their first time coming out to an event of this magnitude since the beginning of the pandemic. Mask-wearing has been left up to attendees, and many people can be seen wearing one despite the mask mandate being lifted.

The fair has many things to offer including creative food options, fun rides, a variety of vendors and adorable animals at the petting zoo.

