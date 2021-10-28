1 man dead after crash in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The incident took place on I-20, just east of U.S. Highway 80.

Officials say a 2020 International tractor-trailer, driven by 48-year-old Shannon Carson, 48, of S.C., was traveling east on I-20. At the same time, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Jamarcea Washington, 22, was traveling behind Carson.

An unrelated crash had occurred just ahead of the vehicles, which caused traffic to slow. Carson slowed down as she approached the slowed traffic. For reasons still under investigation, Washington lost control of their vehicle and struck the rear of the trailer. After the impact, he exited the roadway into the ditch.

Washington suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. It is not known at this time if he was wearing a seatbelt. Carson was wearing a seatbelt and did not receive any injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis, however, impairment is not suspected to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

