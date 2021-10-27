WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 5: Jury gives former Tyler nurse the death penalty

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 1:35 p.m. - The jury has sentenced William Davis to death.

1:10 p.m. - The jury has reached a decision on punishment for William Davis.

11:15 a.m. - The defense begins rebuttal argument.

Smith Co. DA Jacob Putman says Davis deserves the death penalty.

Putman plays surveillance video from Kalina incident. “He doesn’t need a reason to do it, he does it because he likes it.”

Prosecution concludes closing arguments.

They jury will now begin deliberations.

10:54 a.m. - Defense attorney Douglas Parks begins closing arguments for the defense.

Parks says Davis does not pose any further danger once in prison.

“What Mr. Davis did in the past will not inform you what he will do in the future.” Parks said.

Parks describes Davis’ quality of life behind bars. He says Davis will miss all of the normal memories parents make with their kids, but he notes that it’s Davis’ own fault for the position he’s in. Parks says he will not have access to anyone’s medical care, thus he will not pose a threat in prison.

Parks says something, he does not know what, happened to Davis as he got older that led him to kill. He says Davis was known as a smart, standout student in high school.

Parks asks the jury for mercy on Davis’ behalf.

The defense concludes closing arguments.

10:28 a.m. - The prosecution began their closing arguments.

Prosecutor Lance Long says Davis enjoyed killing his victims, they were no accident. Long goes down the line of victims, describing the serious injuries some victims sustained. Long says Davis’ family are victims too.

Long says Davis needs to be sentenced to death or he could kill more victims in prison.

This concludes prosecution’s closing arguments.

9:56 a.m. - The defense rests their case in the sentencing phase of the trial of William Davis. Closing arguments will begin soon.

9:21 a.m. - In cross examination, prosecutor Lance Long says Davis killed more people while working at CHRISTUS than were murdered last year in Texas prisons. There were no further questions from the defense.

That concludes the evidentiary portion of the sentencing phase. William Davis declined to testify.

Closing arguments will begin after a quick break.

The fifth day of testimony in the sentencing phase of the capital murder trial for a former nurse found guilty of injecting air into his patients’ bloodstreams started Wednesday morning with the defense calling additional witnesses to the stand.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, has been convicted on a charge of capital murder. A jury is hearing testimony to determine whether he will get the death penalty or serve life in prison.

Davis’ defense team continued to call witnesses Wednesday morning.

The first witness of the day was Dr. Kristi Compton, a clinical psychologist. she explained that she is testifying to inform the jury. She did not perform a risk assessment for Davis.

While on the stand, Compton discussed inmate assaults and murders within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. she added that there is a higher rate of assault in the prison system than in the outside world.

The psychologist also said capital murder defendants are no more likely than other inmates to be violent in prison.

