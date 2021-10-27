Getting Answers
Vaccination clinic coming to Cedar Grove nonprofit

By Christian Piekos
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Governor John Bel Edwards lifts the statewide mask mandate, and COVID-related hospitalizations drop substantially, LSU Health Shreveport continues its aggressive efforts to vaccinate the community — protecting individuals from a virus that still poses a public health threat.

On Thursday (Oct. 28), LSU Health is opening a vaccine clinic at Common Ground, a nonprofit in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Here at the details for the clinic:

  • Location: 6806 Southern Avenue, Shreveport
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • What to bring: ID and and vaccination card (if possible)

According to state vaccination data, the Cedar Grove community has a significantly lower vaccination rate when compared to the state and country. Data shows between just 23 and 26 percent of individuals have gotten the shot.

Juxtapose that figure with the state average, 47 percent, and the national rate, 57.5 percent.

Officials with LSU Health Shreveport and Common Ground are both convinced the lagging vaccination numbers can be attributed to a variety of issues - from a lack of trust in the medical community, to unreliable modes of transportation, even a lack of access to information.

By bringing the vaccine directly into this neighborhood, vaccination leaders are confident individuals will feel more comfortable getting vaccinated at an organization with deep-roots in the community.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

