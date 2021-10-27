Severe threat pushes east. WINDY day for Thursday

(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday ArkLaTex a line of strong to severe storms continues to push out of the ArkLaTex so by late afternoon we should be in the all clear for today but very windy conditions come back in for Thursday.

Today: the main line of storms continues to push east of our area and most of us are now in the clear. Besides some isolated downpours behind the main line, today will remain cloudy and non severe. Temperatures behind the system will be in the low 70s. The tornado watch for northwest Louisiana has officially EXPIRED! Wind this evening will be around 10mph.

Overnight tonight expect partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into mid and upper 50s.

Thursday: morning temperatures will be chilly with the added wind speeds so have a JACKET on hand as you step out the door tomorrow. Temperatures will warm from the mid and upper 50s in the morning to the mid 60s in the afternoon but it’ll feel cooler. Hang on to your hats for Thursday will be very WINDY! Sustained wind speeds from the north at 20-30 mph with higher gusts around 40mph! Rain chances remain low so most of us will see dry but cloudy skies.

Friday: The sun returns!! A more sunny and pleasant day on Friday with still chilly fall like weather! Morning lows as you step out the door are in low 50s with dry skies on the morning commute. Afternoon highs are back in the mid 60s but wind conditions will still be a bit breezy. Wind speeds Friday will be around 15mph with 25mph wind gusts at times!

Overnight is when we’ll see the coolest weather.

This weekend we warm up a bit into the mid and upper 70s but the humidity will still remain very very low. Our COLDEST morning will be Saturday with temperatures in the upper 40s. Expect a mostly sunny weekend and a nice day and night for Halloween activities! It’ll be a cool evening for trick or treating with temperatures in the low 60s to 50s.

