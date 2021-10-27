Getting Answers
Miller County firefighter killed in crash, firetruck overturns

Assistant Chief Lucas Stephenson was responding to a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Dooley Ferry...
Assistant Chief Lucas Stephenson was responding to a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Dooley Ferry Road in the Mandeville area when the fire truck he was in overturned, killing him, according to Chief Travis Loehr.(Live 5)
By Alex Onken and Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A firefighter is dead following a crash on Tuesday night in southeast Arkansas.

Lucas Stephenson, 25, was the assistant fire chief for the Mandeville, Arkansas Fire Department.

Stephenson was responding to a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Dooley Ferry Road in the Mandeville area when the firetruck he was in overturned, killing him, according to Chief Travis Loehr.

The Nash Police Department would like to ask our community to join us in prayer for the friends and family of Assistant...

Posted by Nash Texas Police Department on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Stephenson was with the department for eight years.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

