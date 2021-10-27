Miller County firefighter killed in crash, firetruck overturns
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A firefighter is dead following a crash on Tuesday night in southeast Arkansas.
Lucas Stephenson, 25, was the assistant fire chief for the Mandeville, Arkansas Fire Department.
Stephenson was responding to a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Dooley Ferry Road in the Mandeville area when the firetruck he was in overturned, killing him, according to Chief Travis Loehr.
Stephenson was with the department for eight years.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
