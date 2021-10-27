Miller County firefighter killed in crash, firetruck overturns

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A firefighter is dead following a crash on Tuesday night in southeast Arkansas.

Lucas Stephenson, 25, was the assistant fire chief for the Mandeville, Arkansas Fire Department.

Stephenson was responding to a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Dooley Ferry Road in the Mandeville area when the firetruck he was in overturned, killing him, according to Chief Travis Loehr.

Stephenson was with the department for eight years.

