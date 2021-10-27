Getting Answers
MASK UP: SporTran riders required to wear mask as governor lifts statewide mandate

The Biden Administration’s face mask mandate will remain in place until January 13, 2022, for public transportation systems across the United States. The CDC issued the federal mask mandate in Jan. 2021. This excludes ride-share vehicles such as SporTran OnDemand.
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Riders on SporTran buses will still have to mask up during their trip after La. Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the statewide mask mandate on Oct. 26.

The Biden Administration’s face mask mandate will remain in place until January 13, 2022, for public transportation systems across the United States.

The CDC issued the federal mask mandate in Jan. 2021. This excludes ride-share vehicles such as SporTran OnDemand.

The federal mask mandate covers workers and riders of transit bus systems.

