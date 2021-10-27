Colleges, universities continue masking policies despite statewide order being lifted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Governor John Bel Edwards announced he’s lifting the statewide mask mandate, with some exceptions.

Despite this, several colleges and universities in the ArkLaTex are continuing their masking policies. Chancellor Larry Clark sent a message to the campus Wednesday, Oct. 27 detailing the school’s policies moving forward.

The message can be read below:

“Greetings. Though Governor Edwards lifted the mask mandate for the State of Louisiana (minus K-12), LSUS is continuing to require mask-wearing by all inside buildings on campus. Our continued low COVID transmission rate this semester is due in large part to the excellent effort our students, faculty, and staff have made toward masking up. In addition, we are continuing weekly testing in our LSUS Test Center for those students, staff and faculty who are not vaccinated for COVID.

We plan to keep both mask wearing for all and COVID testing for non-vaccinated LSUS persons in place at least through this semester to best ensure that our numbers continue to stay low.

Thank you all for your dedication to the health and safety of those around you. I greatly appreciate your efforts.”

Northwestern State University also announced its decision to continue the indoor mask mandate. The following statement was released Wednesday afternoon by NSU Interim President Dr. Marcus Jones:

“It is with an abundance of caution that we will continue to wear masks indoors. NSU’s indoor mask mandates have played a role in the low numbers of COVID cases on campus and we will continue to mask up until COVID no longer poses a threat to public health.”

With Thursday, Oct. 28 being the last day to qualify for the Shot for $100 campaign, NSU will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Hancery Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information on NSU’s COVID protocols.

