Louisiana Dept. of Education launching initiative to reward parents for school engagement

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Education is launching a new initiative called “Be Engaged.”

The board is hoping the initiative will help keep parents engaged with their kids’ schooling through the app PimsPoints.

Title I Supervisor for the Bossier Parish School System Willie Blackshire is encouraging parents to download the app. She says it will be used as a reward system for parents that are involved with their child’s school.

Parents will be able to earn rewards like discounts, coupons and free items.

Tune into KSLA News 12 tonight where Tayler Davis will investigate why a program like this is needed, if kids will benefit and if parents will actually use it.

