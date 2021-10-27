Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Delta launching facial recognition tech trial at Atlanta airport

A facial recognition program being launched by Delta is intended to speed up the check-in...
A facial recognition program being launched by Delta is intended to speed up the check-in process.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With more people flying, airport travelers are once again seeing delays, cancelations and long lines, but new technology could cut down waiting times at security checkpoints.

For the first time, your next flight could be unlocked by facial recognition technology, starting at bag check, going through security and all the way to the gate.

The partnership between Delta and the Transportation Security Administration aims to save passengers time as people are flooding back to airports “and really hopefully reduce stress and increase the speed at which people traverse to the airport,” said Ranjan Goswami of Delta.

Goswami said bag check, which typically takes 2 minutes and 30 seconds, is down to 30 seconds with the facial recognition technology.

He said the process of verifying a traveler’s identity at the TSA checkpoint is down to only six seconds with the new technology.

“I think the timing could not be more perfect, in many ways, because you’re right, more and more regular travelers are coming back to travel,” Goswami said.

The trial will start at Delta’s busiest hub, Atlanta, next month ahead of the busy holiday travel season, at first only for those in Delta’s Frequent Flier program who also have TSA Precheck.

Passport and visa photos in a federal database are compared with your live photo.

The TSA insists that file is immediately destroyed, upping security from cyber threats and hacks.

“We’ve definitely taken privacy considerations into account the whole way,” said Jessica Mayle, a TSA spokesperson. “If somebody does not want to participate, they do not have to opt in and participate. They really have that choice that they want to have the experience.”

American Airlines is also trying facial recognition at its Dallas-Fort Worth terminal lounges.

Industry experts think using the technology from the moment travelers arrive at the airport could cut the time they spend waiting in half.

“If we see TSA get that kind of increase in their productivity, long airport security lines could be a thing of the past,” travel industry expert Henry Harteveldt said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Kamorion Meachem, 19 and Kerian Meachem, 18. The brothers face a charge of murder...
Brothers charged with murder in death of Texas High student; victim named
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
The shooting took place on Oct. 6 at the Sanctuary Apartments off Janey Street. Shreveport...
Two Shreveport deputy marshals rush to save man’s life following shooting
From left: Rinaudo Barker, Edward Gardner, Kilven Green, Justice Roberts, Misty Drake, Sierra Noe
PARTY OVER: SPD prostitution, human trafficking sting nets 6 arrests
The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in...
Coat with $45k in pocket stolen from Margaritaville Casino; suspect wanted

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2021 file photo, the South Lawn of the White House is lit during a...
Not a trick: No White House treats for Halloween this year
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
US asks UK court to permit extradition of WikiLeaks’ Assange
A facial recognition program being launched by Delta is intended to speed up the check-in...
Delta launching facial recognition tech for flight check-ins
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Democrats unveil billionaires’ tax as Biden plan takes shape