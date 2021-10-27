Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day returns Oct. 28

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three. That’s how many times 12-year-old Hunter Briery has had to re-learn how to walk during rehabilitation and therapy at CHRISTUS Kids Clinic.

The Benton, Louisiana, boy also has had 28 surgeries. And last year, the seventh-grader was selected as the champion for CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital for the northwest Louisiana area.

FAST FACTS

🍦 Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Oct. 28

🍦 The Blizzard is the treat known for being turned upside down to test its consistency

🍦 Dairy Queen’s goal is to raise $4.6 million in 2021

🍦 The restaurant chain has raised more than $72 million since 1984 to help support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Come Thursday, you’ll be able to help children like Hunter while you have a sweet treat.

Oct. 28, 2021, is Miracle Treat Day.

At least $1 for every Blizzard Treat that participating Dairy Queen restaurants sell that day will go to your local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital to help fund pioneering research and transformative care for children that will help carry them through the rest of their lives.

Funds raised through events like Miracle Treat Day help provide state-of-the art equipment for physical and occupational therapy to help local children, according to a CHRISTUS Health: Louisianaa news release.

“At CHRISTUS, our staff are playing an essential role in providing much-needed care for babies, kids teens and their families,” said Kelley Matkins, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital program manager for CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System. “We are so grateful for Dairy Queen, which is not only providing joy with a sweet treat to our communities, but also enhancing the lives of our future generations.”

The restaurant chain has raised more than $72 million since 1984 to help support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This year’s goal is $4.6 million.

Meet this year’s #MiracleTreatDay National Champs, Ava Paige, Evan Lee, Libbie Coleman and Chloe Lam! Get a BLIZZARD... Posted by Dairy Queen on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Save the date for #MiracleTreatDay on Thursday, October 28th. One dollar or more of every BLIZZARD Treat sold at participating U.S. locations will be donated to your local @CMNHospitals. So you can be a source of hope for kids in your community. pic.twitter.com/Ilz6kJxo1f — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) October 25, 2021

