Cold front sweeps through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today is the day that the powerful cold front that we have been talking about since last week will finally sweep through the ArkLaTex during the later morning and into the early afternoon hours. Strong storms with some possible severe weather are possible as the front moves through the region with gusty winds and hail being the greatest concern. Behind the front we are tracking much cooler weather along with especially strong winds on Thursday. As we head into your Halloween weekend we are tracking amazing fall weather on tap with ample sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. Our next chance for rain will not come until later Tuesday of next week.

Thanks to the cold front we are tracking strong storms that will be sweeping through the region later this morning. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning I think it goes without saying but make sure you grab an umbrella. A line of thunderstorms is currently moving through central Texas and will push into the ArkLaTex during the mid-morning hours. There is the potential for some severe thunderstorms to be imbedded within the line with strong winds being possible. Expect the worst of the weather for Shreveport just before lunch and then clearing out as we head through the afternoon hours. Expect warm air ahead of the front in the low to mid-70s and then really struggling to get past that as head through the afternoon as cooler pushes into the region.

As we go through the second half of the week and towards the weekend we are tracking cooler weather and gusty conditions on tap for the region. The wind will be the absolute worst during the afternoon hours on Thursday when wind gusts over 40 MPH are looking increasingly likely along with high temperatures that will stay in the 60s. Friday while the winds will die down we are still expecting chilly conditions with lows in the lower 50s and highs that will not make it out of the 60s, but we at least should have ample sunshine throughout the day.

Looking ahead to your holiday weekend and into next week we are tracking absolutely amazing weather ahead for the region. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday should be in the low to mid-70s with nothing but sunshine for the region. So no need to worry about any spooky weather for trick or treaters Sunday evening. Early next week should start off nice with great weather Monday with highs in the upper 70s, but we are tracking increasing clouds Tuesday with the potential for rain later in the day thanks to a developing low pressure system.

In the meantime, get ready for some wild weather Wednesday! Have a great day!

