Arrest made in Texarkana shooting death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The suspect wanted in connection with the Sept. 20 murder of Keith McFadden, 40, of Texarkana, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Memphis, Tenn.

Cornell Brown, 30, of Memphis, was arrested without incident on an outstanding capital murder warrant by U.S. Marshalls.

He is being held in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Tennessee, awaiting extradition back to Texarkana.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this crime, please contact Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7868.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.