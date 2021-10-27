Getting Answers
Arrest made in Texarkana shooting death

Cornell Brown, 30
Cornell Brown, 30(Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The suspect wanted in connection with the Sept. 20 murder of Keith McFadden, 40, of Texarkana, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Memphis, Tenn.

Cornell Brown, 30, of Memphis, was arrested without incident on an outstanding capital murder warrant by U.S. Marshalls.

He is being held in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Tennessee, awaiting extradition back to Texarkana.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this crime, please contact Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7868.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Male found shot dead in yard of vacant home in Texarkana, Ark.
Texarkana Police need help identifying suspected car used in homicide

