Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

ArkLaTex first responders discuss addiction, use of Narcan during pandemic

In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,267 overdose deaths in...
In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,267 overdose deaths in Louisiana, 3,316 deaths in Texas, 645 deaths in Oklahoma and 388 deaths in Arkansas.
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - For years, experts have flagged the use of opioids at epidemic levels in the United States.

In 2020, overdose deaths surpassed 93,000 deaths across the country. Of those deaths, 70.6% of them involved opioids.

First responders are now depending on Narcan to help save lives.

“It is a matter of life and death,” Administrative Assistant to the Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said. “Just imagine someone taking an overdose of an opioid and sitting there for quite a while without any intervention. We consider it to be life-saving.”

In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,267 overdose deaths in Louisiana, 3,316 deaths in Texas, 645 deaths in Oklahoma and 388 deaths in Arkansas.

From 2020 to 2021, Reese said the Shreveport Fire Department has not seen an uptick in the use of Narcan.

“Roughly last year, we’ve given 200 doses of Narcan; right now, 2021, we’re at about 158,” he explained.

Reese said the fire department has responded to 26 overdose cases. It is important to note the department may use Narcan in other emergencies, as well.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Kamorion Meachem, 19 and Kerian Meachem, 18. The brothers face a charge of murder...
Brothers charged with murder in death of Texas High student; victim named
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
From left: Rinaudo Barker, Edward Gardner, Kilven Green, Justice Roberts, Misty Drake, Sierra Noe
PARTY OVER: SPD prostitution, human trafficking sting nets 6 arrests
The shooting took place on Oct. 6 at the Sanctuary Apartments off Janey Street. Shreveport...
Two Shreveport deputy marshals rush to save man’s life following shooting
The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in...
Coat with $45k in pocket stolen from Margaritaville Casino; suspect wanted

Latest News

Colleges, universities continue masking policies despite statewide order being lifted
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The Biden Administration’s face mask mandate will remain in place until January 13, 2022, for...
MASK UP: SporTran riders required to wear mask as governor lifts statewide mandate
paula
INTERVIEW: Paula Shamsie, Walk to End Alz set for Oct. 30