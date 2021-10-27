Getting Answers
2 pounds of meth, firearms, stolen items land Texas couple in jail

A one-year-old child was removed from the home.
Left top: David Nathan Lewis; below, Beverly Kay Hurst both of Timpson, were both arrested when Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies recovered a felony amount of meth, guns and stolen items from Lewis' home on Oct. 26.(SCSO | SCSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A drug sting in Timpson landed a man and a woman in jail after Shelby County sheriff’s deputies found a considerable amount of meth, guns and stolen items at a home.

David Nathan Lewis and Beverly Kay Hurst, both of Timpson, were arrested, according to SCSO.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, deputies went to Lewis’ home, following information gathered that a substantial amount of narcotics and firearms were located there.

After officials executed a warrant to search the house, they found a felony amount of methamphetamine (2.02 pounds) along with multiple firearms.

Deputies also found multiple items that were previously reported as stolen. A one-year-old child, who was exposed to drugs and guns, was removed from the home.

Both are being held at the Shelby County jail. Lewis’ total bond is set at $295,000 and Hurst’s bond is set at $135,000.

