YMCA to break ground on massive facility in south Shreveport

Rendering showing the exterior of the Forbing YMCA
By Christian Piekos
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new neighbor is moving to south Shreveport: the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana.

The ‘Y’ is breaking ground at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 26) on a sprawling facility located at Camp Forbing Marketplace on Ellerbe Road. The 44,000 square foot complex will feature a swimming pool, athletic fields and plenty of space for various programs.

Adjacent to the bustling Kroger Marketplace store and Grace Community Church, the ‘Y’ is joining a rapidly developing region of Shreveport.

Artist's rendering: Camp Forbing Marketplace (Source: NewQuest Properties)
Once completed in 2022, this will be the third ‘Y’ in Shreveport, complimenting the downtown and Billiton locations — expanding the organization’s reach to even more people across the city.

In 2014, the YMCA sold 30 acres of its Camp Forbing property to a company out of Houston called NewQuest. Officials with the YMCA say they always intended to return to the area and build a new facility.

The complex is being largely funded thanks to an anonymous donor.

