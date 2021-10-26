Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 4: Prosecution shows brain scan of ‘significant event’ survivor

William Davis Sentencing Phase Day 4
William Davis Sentencing Phase Day 4((Source: KLTV))
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The prosecution continued to call witnesses as day four of the sentencing phase of the William Davis trial got underway Tuesday.

The state recalled Radiologist, Dr. Charlie Crum, the first witness of the day.

The prosecution showed brain scans of Rickie Glenn who survived his ‘significant event.’ Dr. Crum says the patterns seen in the other patients is also seen here. Scans show air in the brain.

Crum describes what is seen on the brain scans. He says the bright areas of the scan indicate dead brain matter that a person can’t recover from.

The next witness was Stephen Bryant, Regional Director with the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice.

Bryant described the two sentences Davis is facing, life in prison without parole and the death penalty. Bryant says there are five levels of lockup in TDCJ facilities, G1 through G5. People found guilty of capital murder typically go to the G3 level.

Cells are typically 6x10. Davis would share a cell with another inmate. Inmates are allowed to have jobs, can visit the prison commissary for basic items.

G3 offenders are allowed to have visits from family and friends.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a shooting in the Pleasant Grove area of Texarkana, Texas, on the...
Texas High student found shot dead in street; police take another Texas High student into custody
Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., 51
Shooting kills man, puts another in hospital & lands yet another in jail
The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in...
Coat with $45k in pocket stolen from Margaritaville Casino; suspect wanted
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Mooretown shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

David Orr has been chosen by the city council as the new city manager of Texarkana, Texas.
City council hires new city manager of Texarkana, Texas
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season after rehab setback
FILE - This May 10, 2019, file photo, provided by the Louisiana State Police shows blood stains...
In Louisiana, a father, a son and a culture of police abuse