Two Shreveport Deputy Marshals rush to save man’s life following shooting

The shooting took place on Oct. 6 at the Sanctuary Apartments off Janey Street. Shreveport Deputy Marshal Chasen Swan was out serving warrants for the marshal’s department when he heard a shots fired call come in. Swan was just a few streets over when he rushed over to assist.
By Domonique Benn and KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One man’s quick thinking helped save the lives of two people following a shooting.

The shooting took place on Oct. 6 at the Sanctuary Apartments off Janey Street. Shreveport Deputy Marshal Chasen Swan was out serving warrants for the marshal’s department when he heard a shots fired call come in. Swan was just a few streets over when he rushed over to assist.

He was the first to arrive at the scene, his body camera capturing the panic of bystanders.

“As I made my way to him he was laying on the ground and I was asking him where he was shot at?” Swan said. He said he saw the chest wound to his upper chest. He then took his glove and plugged the bullet hole, buying the gunshot victim some time.

“I could tell the shock of being shot and the stress and blood loss,” Swan said.

As things seemed dire, help was on the way — from a familiar face. Swan’s brother Lance, also a deputy marshal, was also serving warrants when he heard his brother’s call for help.

Ultimately, a chest seal buys the victim time until EMS arrives and gets the victim to a hospital.

Deputy Marshal Chasen Swan credits the training from the Marshal’s Department for his quick thinking and life-saving techniques.

“Out here on the streets, we all have a moral obligation to save people’s lives if we can to the best of our ability,” Swan said.

He went on to say that no thank you note is necessary. Instead, a full recovery is gratitude enough. Swan did pay a visit to check on the man with life-threatening injuries.

Two people were shot that day, and both victims survived.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

