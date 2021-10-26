Getting Answers
SURGE Entertainment set to open in March 2022

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - SURGE Entertainment by Drew Brees is set to open its doors in March 2022. The 60,000 square foot center located in the Pierre Bossier Mall is the largest so far out of the up and running center.

RJ Lux is helping to build the Bossier City location and says it will have state of the art features for both kids and adults.

“There’s 23 lanes of state-of-the-art bowling, eight lanes of VIP bowling. It looks like a big man cave and there’s adults-only for the VIP. Big screens at the end of the lanes, you can watch the game and bowl at the same time,” he said.

Lux says before opening, the center will be on the lookout for new employees.

“We’ll hire probably 150 people. We’ll be doing job fairs shortly before we open,” he said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for a look at the center during its construction.

