Shreveport man sentenced to more than six decades in prison for killing of pizza delivery driver

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young Shreveport man will spend the next six decades and some change behind bars for a slew of crimes, including a recent homicide, an attempted homicide, and various robberies.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Monday, Oct. 25, Demaria Lewesly Jefferson, 20, was sentenced to a total of 65 years in prison by Judge John Mosely Jr. for manslaughter and armed robbery. He was sentenced to 40 years for the manslaughter charge for the killing of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver, Lester McGee Jr., 28. Jefferson was also given 50 years hard labor and 65 years for armed robbery. The sentences will serve concurrently, without the possibility of probation, parole, or reduction of sentence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The DA’s office says this plea agreement was done with the knowledge and consent of McGee’s family.

Back on Nov. 3, 2018, McGee was lured to an apartment in the 700 block of W 68th Street in the Cedar Grove area and shot several times, the DA’s office says. Several days later, SPD responded to a call about shots being fired in the 9400 block of Coronado Drive. There, they found a vehicle matching the one used in the killing of McGee, as well as a rifle. Ballistics analysis showed it was the same weapon used in the killing of McGee. DNA testing on the rifle tied Jefferson and a juvenile to the case.

The next day, the DA’s office says Jefferson and a juvenile committed an armed robbery of a woman at a home in the 4200 block of Greenwood Lane. Then on Nov. 8, 2018, Jefferson and several other men fired shots into an apartment at Quail Creek Apartments. During that incident, a woman was injured as well as Jefferson and a juvenile. Jefferson was arrested at that point.

The DA’s office says Jefferson pleaded guilty Aug. 16, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.