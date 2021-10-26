Shreveport council set to take final vote on bid for 6-month moratorium on liquor licenses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Council members are set to decide whether to ask the Metropolitan Planning Commission to put a six-month moratorium on issuing occupational licenses and certificates of occupancy for new liquor stores and other retail outlets that sell liquor.

Final passage of the moratorium is among items up for consideration during the council meeting that started at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Government Plaza.

The six-month period was amended from the original proposal that called for a yearlong moratorium. Now there’s another amendment on today’s agenda. This one is to clarify that any such moratorium would not affect businesses that have already been approved but have not yet been issued their occupational license or certificate of occupancy.

Check back here and tune in this evening for live updates from today’s City Council meeting and tonight for a recap of what actions were taken and how they might impact you.

Also today, Dads on Duty is up for recognition. The group that was formed in the wake of fighting at Southwood High recently drew national attention for its efforts.

#DadsOnDuty is being recognized for taking care of Caddo Parish students. They say they’ve been invited to speak at the National Student Safety Conference in Las Vegas next month. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/hKPXzg34zz — Chandler Watkins KSLA (@CWatkinsNews) October 26, 2021

Packed house for today’s Shreveport City Council meeting. Lots of people are being recognized today. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/qLjA4AvZcT — Chandler Watkins KSLA (@CWatkinsNews) October 26, 2021

Below is the full agenda and supporting documents for this afternoon’s meeting:

