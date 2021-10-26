Getting Answers
Shreveport council set to take final vote on bid for 6-month moratorium on liquor licenses

Dads on Duty, the group formed in the wake of fighting at Southwood High, is up for recognition as well
Dads on Duty, a group of about 40 dads who take shifts greeting Southwood High students in the...
Dads on Duty, a group of about 40 dads who take shifts greeting Southwood High students in the morning and helping maintain a positive environment for learning rather than fighting, is up for recognition during today's Shreveport City Council meeting.(Source: CBS News)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Council members are set to decide whether to ask the Metropolitan Planning Commission to put a six-month moratorium on issuing occupational licenses and certificates of occupancy for new liquor stores and other retail outlets that sell liquor.

Final passage of the moratorium is among items up for consideration during the council meeting that started at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Government Plaza.

The six-month period was amended from the original proposal that called for a yearlong moratorium. Now there’s another amendment on today’s agenda. This one is to clarify that any such moratorium would not affect businesses that have already been approved but have not yet been issued their occupational license or certificate of occupancy.

Check back here and tune in this evening for live updates from today’s City Council meeting and tonight for a recap of what actions were taken and how they might impact you.

Also today, Dads on Duty is up for recognition. The group that was formed in the wake of fighting at Southwood High recently drew national attention for its efforts.

Below is the full agenda and supporting documents for this afternoon’s meeting:

