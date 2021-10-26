Getting Answers
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season after rehab setback

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card...
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Sean Fazende and Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints kicker Wil Lutz says he will be out for the rest of the season.

In a tweet, Lutz says he suffered a setback during the rehabilitation process that “has forced me to shift my focus to being 100% healthy for the long term and shut it down for the season.”

Lutz also congratulated rookie Brian Johnson on his first NFL debut and for kicking a 33-yard game-winner in a sloppy Seattle slugfest.

Lutz underwent core muscle surgery in August.

The 27-year-old kicked in all 16 games for New Orleans in 2020, converting on 23 of 28 field-goal attempts and 57 of 58 extra-point tries.

