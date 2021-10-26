Getting Answers
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints veteran kicker Wil Lutz will miss the remainder of the season the kicker tweeted out Tuesday, Oct. 26. In his Tweet Lutz stated that he had a setback during rehab that has forced him to shift his focus on being 100% healthy going forward.

Lutz has been on injured reserve since the start of the season after having surgery during training camp. The Saints had designated him to return from IR last week.

The Saints have gone through a number of kickers this season starting with Aldrick Rosas who started the season as starter and was later released. Cody Parkey was later signed and after one week with the team was placed on IR. New Orleans signed Brian Johnson who got his first start on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks and was 2-for-2 including a 33-yard game winner.

