NBA YoungBoy released from jail; to serve house arrest in Utah

NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,...
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NBA YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, is expected to walk out of a St. Martin Parish jail Tuesday afternoon after a judge granted him permission to serve house arrest in Utah, according to jail records.

Last week, Gaulden’s legal team proposed a plan to move the chart-topping rapper permanently to Utah to live with an adoptive family. A judge granted their request in an Oct. 22 hearing, but Gaulden remained in custody over the weekend on a California hold related to a firearm found in the back of a car when he was arrested in March. He was released on a $1.5 million bail.

“I’m really, really happy for him,” defense lawyer Drew Findling told Rolling Stone after the Tuesday hearing in Baton Rouge. “This is the right result. It’s the fair result.”

The rapper’s lawyers agreed to hire a security firm staffed by military veterans to patrol the Utah property and ensure he maintains in a strict “at-home incarceration.”

Gaulden has been in the St. Martin Correctional Center since being arrested in Los Angeles on firearms charges stemming from a music video shoot in Baton Rouge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

