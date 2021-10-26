Questions remain after brothers arrested for deadly shooting near Texarkana high school

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - We have an update in the story we first made you aware of Monday, Oct. 25 that left a Texarkana teen dead. As of Tuesday, police say there are still questions that need to be answered.

There was a heavy police presence Tuesday morning on the campus of Texas High School in Texarkana. School leaders say this will continue through the rest of the week following the shooting death of one of its students.

“Which ultimately led to a street fight and at some point during that fight, a gun was pulled out and Mr. Martinez was shot and killed,” said Shawn Vaughn, a spokesperson with the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Ulises Martinez, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. Brothers, 18 year-old Kamorion Meachem and 19 year-old Kieran Meachem, have both been charged with murder. The shooting occurred off-campus on Sidney Street following an incident at the school.

From left: Kieran Meachem, 19 and Kamorion Meachem, 18. The brothers face a charge of murder each. (TTPD | TTPD)

“After the altercation at Texas High and ultimately them both being suspended from school, we know the two people continued to communicate back and forth, ultimately leading the two showing up on Sidney Street,” Vaughn said.

Police are not saying what initiated this altercation. Vaughn says detectives are continuing to investigate.

“We do believe there were several people involved in the fight, but we are still trying to call through all of that. If anybody has any information, give us a call at the police department,” said Vaughn.

School leaders say not only do they have extra security, but additional counselors on campus for students and staff if needed. The Meachem brothers are being held at the Bi-State Jail on a $1 million bond each.

