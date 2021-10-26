PARTY OVER: SPD prostitution, human trafficking sting nets 6 arrests

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Six people were arrested during operation ‘Party Over’ — aimed at targeting prostitution and human trafficking in Shreveport.

The following arrests were made:

Kiven Green, 44, soliciting prostitution

Noe Sierra, 44, soliciting prostitution

Edward Gardner, 34 soliciting prostitution

Rinaudo Barker, 39, soliciting prostitution

Misty Drake, 40, prostitution

Justice Roberts, 18, prostitution

