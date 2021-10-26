PARTY OVER: SPD prostitution, human trafficking sting nets 6 arrests
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Six people were arrested during operation ‘Party Over’ — aimed at targeting prostitution and human trafficking in Shreveport.
The following arrests were made:
- Kiven Green, 44, soliciting prostitution
- Noe Sierra, 44, soliciting prostitution
- Edward Gardner, 34 soliciting prostitution
- Rinaudo Barker, 39, soliciting prostitution
- Misty Drake, 40, prostitution
- Justice Roberts, 18, prostitution
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.