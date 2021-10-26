Getting Answers
PARTY OVER: SPD prostitution, human trafficking sting nets 6 arrests

From left: Rinaudo Barker, Edward Gardner, Kilven Green, Justice Roberts, Misty Drake, Sierra Noe
From left: Rinaudo Barker, Edward Gardner, Kilven Green, Justice Roberts, Misty Drake, Sierra Noe(Shreveport City Jail | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Six people were arrested during operation ‘Party Over’ — aimed at targeting prostitution and human trafficking in Shreveport.

The following arrests were made:

  • Kiven Green, 44, soliciting prostitution
  • Noe Sierra, 44, soliciting prostitution
  • Edward Gardner, 34 soliciting prostitution
  • Rinaudo Barker, 39, soliciting prostitution
  • Misty Drake, 40, prostitution
  • Justice Roberts, 18, prostitution

